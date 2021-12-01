Leonis boxers ‘at their best’

Boxing at the Radisson Hotel. Jersey Leonis ABC V Kent Select. ..Leonah Duffy (red) V Athena Bashar (blue) (winner) Picture: ROB CURRIE. (32141277)

Miguel Ferreira says competing regularly against high-level boxers brought out the best in his fighters, who ‘did themselves proud’ on Saturday night at the Radisson Blu Hotel.

Luc Langlois, Jack Quénault, Ciaran Croke, Charlie Corbel and Leanne Le Feuvre won their respective bouts for the hosts, in front of a crowd of almost 300. Leonah Duffy, Travis Blanchet, Cristavo Rodrigues, Luca Frankson, Cali Bushell and Harry Bertram were defeated.

Ferreira said: ‘It is difficult to come up with the words to describe how amazing all of the shows have been since we returned post-lockdown. These events fighting against some of the best in the UK bring out the best in our fighters and everyone performed amazing.’

He added: ‘I was really impressed with Leonah Duffy, who was fighting in her first bout for the club and although she lost to someone with a lot more experience than her, she really stood her ground and will build on this showing in the future.'

Ferreira felt that some of his fighters were ‘unlucky’ to lose.

‘Both Cristavo and Luca could have picked up victories. From the corner it looked like they deserved to win and Harry Bertram, who topped the bill, was involved in a tense back-and-forth clash which could have gone either way,’ he said.

Elsewhere, Leonis light-flyweight Ricky Pryor moved into the quarter finals of the National Amateur Championships last weekend after defeating Ellis Trowbridge of North London.

Fellow Islander Tom Frame was due to join Prior in the pre-quarter finals held in Banbury last weekend, but was knocked out of the contest after his flight from Jersey was cancelled due to bad weather which prevented him from travelling to the UK.