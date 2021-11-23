‘New slant’ boxing pleases Campbell

Nick Campbell stopped Phil Williams at Wembley Arena to claim his fourth professional victory Picture: BOXXER

The Islander improved his professional record to 4-0 at Wembley Arena on Saturday night with a convincing victory over ‘journeyman’ Phil Williams, after his scheduled opponent, Danny Whitaker, pulled out.

His latest bout represented the opening part of a three-fight deal with Boxxer and Sky Sports, although the former Jersey Reds rugby professional could be offered an extra appearance in 2022 if he continues to impress.

‘It was high pressure, being on Sky Sports at 9pm, and it was something else stepping out into pretty much a full arena of 9,000-10,000 people,’ said Campbell. ‘It was exciting and challenging and I loved every minute of it.

‘Boxxer are trying to put their own slant on boxing. They don’t want to copy what has already been done in the industry and it’s exciting to be a part of something new.

‘Putting you on Sky Sports at 9pm – that would never really happen to someone who’s just starting their career. And the people they had attending – influencers, YouTubers – they’re trying to get the sport out there in a different way.’