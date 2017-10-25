Fight night blame game

Island professional Danny Kennedy was due to meet former Commonwealth champion Willie Limond on 24 November in a battle for the vacant IBO inter-continental title, while Guernseyman Bradley Watson was set to face Loua Nassa for the English super-flyweight belt.

The event, which was due to be shown live on FreeSports TV, has now been scrapped, but Hobson and Constable Steve Pallett have expressed opposing views on the cause – and who actually called it off.

Hobson’s corner have blamed Fort Regent’s stance on ticketing, while officers at the St Helier facility, backed by Pallett, Jersey’s assistant minister with responsibility for sport, say the cancellation followed non-payment of a deposit.

