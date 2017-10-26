Greechan targets record second Champions title

The Jersey and British Isles singles title holder will chase a record-second World Champion of Champions crown at St Johns Park in New South Wales from 30 October-5 November, alongside the top players from 33 nations across the globe.

Greechan won the tournament in Hong Kong in 2011 – a victory which steered him to the CI Sports Personality of the Year award – but a repeat will depend on dominant displays in no fewer than 13 group-stage matches next week.

Responding to questions surrounding the potential record, detailed by Bowls Jersey, Greechan said: ‘I wasn’t aware of that. I’ll have to check it myself, but if it is correct then that would be good.

‘First of all I just want to go and do well. It’s not so easy for us going over there and playing in those conditions.

'National champions from each country will be there, and obviously you’ve got to be a good player to be national champion. So it will be tough.’