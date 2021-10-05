Ridgway breaks CI record on marathon debut

Katelyn Ridgway finished as the fifth-fastest female overall in the London Marathon mass event Picture: DAVID FERGUSON

The 19-year-old recorded a time of 2hr 42min 30sec in the London Marathon on Sunday, beating the previous CI record, held by Guernsey’s Louise Perrio, by 7min 29sec. Jo Gorrod’s decade-old Jersey record – also set in London – was beaten by 8min 09sec.

Ridgway hopes her debut marathon performance will spur her on for future running events, with her new personal best being just 2min 30sec off the Team Jersey selection standard for the Commonwealth Games.

The former Hautlieu student finished fifth overall in the mass women’s race, just over seven minutes slower than winner Shalane Flanagan. The elite race was won by Kenya’s Joyciline Jepkosgei in a time of 2.17.43.

‘I am looking forward to progressing through the sport and racing at different levels,’ said Ridgway, who also competes in triathlons, as well as the three disciplines individually. ‘This is my first year racing so there’s been quite a lot to learn. Everyone’s been so helpful giving little bits of advice. It’s been a year of development for me personally, just across both the running and triathlons.

‘It was my first marathon and it was incredible doing it in London, with nearly 50,000 people competing. The course was busy but the support was great along the way. There was so much music playing and the crowds were cheering you on, so that was really nice. It was a really good atmosphere. Everyone was so friendly and encouraging each other along.’

Elsewhere in the field, fellow Islander James Faudemer claimed 133rd overall in the mass event with a new personal best time of 2.32.51.