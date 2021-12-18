Reds slay Scottish

Four of the home side's tries came in the first half, with Ryan Olowofela going over early in the game, a mauled effort by Steve Longwell and later scores by Macauley Cook and Jordan Holgate. The second half was a tighter affair, with former Reds' hooker Nick Selway grabbing a try for the Scots before the Reds had the final word through Brendan Owen.
With both Ealing Trailfinders and Cornish Pirates seeing their games called off as a result of positive Covid-19 cases, the Reds moved above Pirates into second place and now sit just two points behind leaders Ealing.
Full report in Monday's JEP.