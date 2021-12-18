Bulls come back to

Euan van der Vliet was sent off midway through the first half after he deliberately handled the ball outside the penalty area. On came reserve goalkeeper Robbie Scott to replace Van der Vliet in between the sticks and almost his first job was to pick the ball out of the net after the resulting free kick rebounded off his left hand post and off his back and over the line.
Before half-time Bulls were level again when Campbell helped bundle the ball in from a corner, although there was a suggestion it was an own goal coming off the Knaphill defenders back.
Bulls dominated the second half and they got their reward and the winning goal from another corner. The ball fell to Jonny Le Quesne who guided the ball in the goal, though Lorne Bickley claimed he got a nick on it.