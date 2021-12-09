Islanders urged to support LGBTQ+ community with rainbow laces

The Jersey FA are distributing free laces to Islanders ahead of this weekend's grassroots football fixtures Picture: ROB CURRIE

The Jersey Football Association is providing free laces to Islanders ahead of this weekend’s grassroots fixtures and Springfield officials hope JFA Combination clubs will help to raise the profile of an initiative that celebrates diversity in sport.

The governing body has also released a Rainbow Laces podcast, featuring Rozel Rovers footballers Jay Curtis and Tiff Sundby, which discusses sexuality in football and the importance of ‘calling out’ homophobic language.

Launched by diversity and inclusion charity Stonewall in 2016, the Rainbow Laces campaign has encouraged over one million Britons to ‘lace up’, while providing a support base for LGBTQ+ individuals.

‘Unfortunately, there have been a few instances over the years of me being on the receiving end of homophobic abuse, but what I would say is it is becoming less frequent, which is good,’ Curtis said on the podcast, hosted by JFA Inclusion Advisory Group chair Janet Hall.

‘Back in the day that language was thrown around more commonly but now it’s known it’s not accepted. A lot more people call it out and it’s dealt with.

‘Choice of language is so important. Certain words shouldn’t be used nowadays and if you hear it you should call it out. A lot of people who use homophobic slurs don’t necessarily mean to be homophobic – they might not know what the word means – but it’s about educating people that that language is unacceptable.

‘If they’re still not receptive, then it should be reported.’

A sense of belonging was also highlighted as a key issue.

Sundby said: ‘Representation across all people involved is so important: having coaches and referees being as open as they can and young people seeing LGBTQ+ adults in the game who aren’t shy. In the female game there are a lot more people who are openly out and seeing that representation is so important to help children, young people or adults who are struggling with their sexuality. They can then see it as a space where they can be who they want to be.

‘Some female sports players are assumed to be more masculine and therefore assumed to be gay. It’s difficult to get participation in football for those girls who want to play netball instead, because it’s seen as more feminine. We struggle to get female participation due to that. As part of my dissertation I interviewed young players and looked at barriers to football and a recurring theme was stereotypes of sexuality put onto those footballers.’