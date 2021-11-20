Bulls banish Banstead in easy win

Jonny Le Quesne opened the scoring after half-an-hour of play when he latched on to Solomon's lay off and rifled the ball into the roof of the net from the right hand edge of the six yard box.

Bulls dominated possession throughout against a limited opponent but were not their fluid best.

Nevertheless, Bulls could afford to coast and ten minutes before half-time Solomon doubled the lead with a shot with the outside of his right boot that bamboozled everyone, including the ref who had to double check the ball didn't sneak in through the side netting.

Banstead barely threatened anything all game until about 25 minutes to go when Euan van der Vliet clawed away a header.