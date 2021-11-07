Fort Regent gym to close permanently by spring 2022?

The Active gym at Fort Regent is set to be vacated in 2022 Picture: JON GUEGAN

However, progress is likely to depend on the acceptance of revised plans for Oakfield Sports Centre.

All sports clubs and facilities at Fort Regent are set to be permanently relocated to other venues to allow for redevelopment of the site, with Springfield, Oakfield and Langford all earmarked for increased usage.

But, following more than a year of uncertainty, the goalposts were moved once again last month when a planning application for a £3.1 million expansion of Oakfield was rejected. The decision, made by the Planning Committee, came despite a warning from Infrastructure, Health and Environment director general Andy Scate that any further delay would thwart the government’s commitment to ‘decant’ sport from the Fort.

Deputy Hugh Raymond, who holds political responsibility for sport, said the rejection will have a significant ‘knock-on effect’ for a £1.9 million upgrade of gym facilities at Springfield. He now hopes that work will be completed in the second quarter of next year.

Funding for the project, via the government’s Fiscal Stimulus Fund, had initially been awarded on the proviso that developments should be completed by the end of 2021.

‘The team are currently working in conjunction with planners to make amendments to the Oakfield scheme in line with the comments made by the Planning Committee,’ said Raymond.

‘We are in the later stages of the procurement process to appoint constructors for Springfield. Once the team has been appointed we will have a more definitive completion date, but we are aiming for spring 2022 and we will then be able to decant from the gym at Fort Regent.’

The government has also sought to allay public concerns regarding the use of Springfield in particular, with car parking potentially troublesome.

Existing football training and matchday bookings alone often result in few parking spaces, if any, being available on evenings and weekends.

‘Active users will have full access to Springfield or Oakfield and Langford in the evenings and weekends,’ said Raymond. ‘Generally, gym facilities will attract users from their local area. Given the housing density in and around, it is felt that many will actively commute to the facility. The parking available at Springfield, Oakfield and Langford facilities will ensure any user who needs to drive or who attends a public facility from further afield will have the option to park.’

Constable Philip Le Sueur and Deputy Graham Truscott voted in favour of the Oakfield plans but Deputy Steve Luce, citing parking and traffic concerns, voted against it alongside Deputy Jeremy Maçon. Constable Marcus Troy abstained.

Planning Committee policy states that in the event of a tie, applications will, by default, be refused.