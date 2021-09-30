Young athletes to be offered Commonwealth Games spots

JERSEY’S squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games is set to feature a group of young and developing athletes for the first time, it has been revealed.

Junior athletes are set to be offered international experience with Team Jersey at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham
Paul du Feu, the Commonwealth Games Association of Jersey president, says any spots left over following the formal qualification process will be allocated to up-and-coming talent to enhance their competitive experience. Previously, spaces would either go unfilled or be awarded to more established athletes on the fringes of elite status in their respective sports.

Jersey has been allocated 31 athlete slots for Birmingham 2022, based on the Island’s population size.

Speaking at the launch of Team Jersey’s new athlete-pathway partnership with Continuum, du Feu said: ‘We will be developing a youth group who normally wouldn’t go to these Games. Instead of taking an older athlete who might do okay, we want to fill all the empty slots with our best juniors.

‘We won’t go with less than 31 athletes. We want to give our youth experience, and I think that is a good call.’

The first round of selections are expected to take place in October, with the potential inclusion of sibling track-and-field duo Zane and Shadine Duquemin, triathlete Ollie Turner and gymnast Dan Lees. A total of 11 athletes from five sports could have their places confirmed.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games, featuring 21 sports, is set to take place between 28 July-8 August.

