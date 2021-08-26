Football pays tribute to Pierre Le Saux

Pierre Le Saux shows off his medal as a 15-year-old playing for the senior team at Jersey Wanderers in 1958. He passed away on Sunday aged 80.

Le Saux, father to ex-Blackburn Rovers, Chelsea and England international Graeme, was instrumental in setting up the successful junior section of St Paul’s, which continues to be the cornerstone of the club’s succesin producing multiple Muratti-capped players such as Stuart Andre, Jack Cannon and Luke Watson.

Graeme – a Muratti cap himself at 18 years old – also came through the junior ranks at the club before he was snapped up by Chelsea for the first of two spells at the west London club.

‘Everyone at St Paul’s is saddened to hear of the passing of Pierre and our thoughts are with his family,’ said St Paul’s president Paul Sowney.

‘Pierre and Micky Porter were stalwarts of what is now a very successful academy at St Paul’s. They laid the foundations and they have to take credit for not only producing players who have been successful at club level but also at Island level.’

Ex-Muratti player Paul Harzo, who worked closely with Le Saux at St Paul’s, also had fond memories of his influence on football in the Island, adding: ‘Pierre’s work and commitment to St Paul’s junior section, particularly the minis section which he set up, laid down the foundation for the club’s first-team success over the last 25 years, as the majority of players involved in this success having been products of our youth system.

‘The type of football the club is synonymous with starts with the minis and I’m sure all of them can still hear Pierre shouting “pass, pass” from the side of the training area or football pitch. He always kept an eye on players’ progress as they moved up through the age groups and was proud of their success,’ Harzo continued.

‘Coaches came and went over the years in the minis section but the constant was Pierre, always giving advice and support when a new coach came on board. Even when he started reducing his time and passing on the reigns to Neil Vallois, he could still be seen up at the club’s ground on a Saturday afternoon spending time talking with the parents and helping tidy up at the end of the session.

‘The club and so many players have a lot to thank Pierre for.’

Bradley Vowden, the president of the Jersey FA, also added his tribute: ‘Everyone at the Jersey FA is saddened to hear of the passing of Pierre. He was very well known and respected across Island football, and his long affiliation with St Paul’s FC ensured so many aspiring footballers were provided with the best possible experience in the game. Our thoughts are with all his family at this difficult time.’

A decent footballer himself in his youth, Le Saux was once a medal winner for Wanderers senior team when he was 15 yearsold and still a pupil at Hautlieu school.

A minute’s silence was observed before the Charity Cup semi-final between both his former clubs St Paul’s and Wanderers on Tuesday evening.