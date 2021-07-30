The Jersey Sport Foundation has teamed up with UK Sport for their 'FromHome2TheGames' talent search. The initiative has previously helped discover future Olympic champions Picture: LAZYLLAMA / SHUTTERSTOCK

Coaches from the elite performance centre at Fort Regent will be working alongside UK Sport and the English Institute of Sport and collaborating with Team GB, Paralympics GB and 19 Olympic and Paralympic sports to launch the latest search for the athletes of the future.

The scheme, named FromHome2TheGames, has been specifically designed to engage and encourage young people to scientifically explore their possibilities in any Olympic and Paralympic sport, through three skills tests, even if they have had no prior experience in a specific sport.

Potential candidates can upload videos of themselves completing the tests but JSF are offering support to anyone in Jersey who is interested in the initiative. They will host a free coaching event next month to help candidates maximise their potential in the tests before they complete their application.

This is the 17th campaign to be run by UK Sport and its talent-spotting team, and the first time it has partnered with JSF, enabling young Caesarean skills to be put in front of both local and UK-based coaches without the associated cost of leaving the Island. Previous talent searches have led to the likes of Winter Olympian Lizzy Yarnold and Paralympians Joanna Butterfield and Kadeena Cox featuring for Team GB.