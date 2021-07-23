CI Lottery grants: Sporting groups share £77,000

Jersey Cricket have been awarded a grant worth £25,000 to employ a performance and development officer for female cricket

Thanks to a change to the way in which CI Lottery funding was given to the community in 2019, the Jersey Community Foundation has received 50% of the proceeds from the 2020 draw, to help support arts, culture, heritage, science and sporting organisations.

Grant applications totalling £800,000 were lodged, with the likes of St Clement’s Sports Club [£14,000], Jersey Triathlon Club [£24,680] and Jersey Cricket [£25,000] among the 14 benefactors receiving support for grassroots projects. Further applications will be accepted from August onwards, ahead of a second round of awards later this year.

Jersey Parkrun, the Jersey Table Tennis Association and the Jersey Softball Association also made successful bids.

St Clement Sports Club will use their funding to make significant improvements to their football and clubhouse facilities, including the creation of a terraced area, the installation of an irrigation system and the refurbishment of their club room.

Jersey Triathlon Club received £23,330 for their ‘Try a Tri’ initiative, plus £1,350 to enable three coaches to obtain open water swimming qualifications.

Jersey Parkrun and the JSA were awarded £4,200 and £4,647 respectively to purchase new equipment, while the JTTA were handed £4,725 for after-school coaching sessions.