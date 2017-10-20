Menu

Shoot-off ends O’Sullivan’s individual hopes

Sport | Published:

LUCY O’SULLIVAN had her individual World Archery Championship dreams crushed in the cruellest of fashions in Mexico City yesterday, with the Great Britain representative losing her third round clash in a shoot-off.

Archery. Lucy O'Sullivan in Mexico in 2017. Picture: ALBERGA/WORLD ARCHERY (19636344)

Germany’s Kristina Heigenhauser denied O’Sullivan a place inside the world’s top 16 with a 10-9 success in the women’s compound event.

It came after the pair had finished level at 143 apiece, with the Caesarean being pegged back from 115-114 in the final leg.

O’Sullivan reached the last 32 with two stunning displays on Wednesday, which were enough to see off Guatemalan Sara Patricia Sagustume Donis and Italy’s leading contender Marcella Tonioli.

That winning form was cut short yesterday, and the British trio of O’Sullivan, Susan Corless and Lucy Mason – seeded 16th out of 16 following the qualifiers – also had their hopes of claiming team silverware dashed by top seeds South Korea.

