O’Sullivan negotiates early stages
LUCY O’SULLIVAN will shoot for a place in the last 48 of the women’s compound draw at the World Archery Championships today, after leading the charge for Great Britain in Mexico City.
The Islander qualified in 41st on the opening day of competition with a score of 680 – enough to earn the honour of being the top-placed Brit. As a result, she joined best male Luke Ralls in the mixed team event, but the duo failed to make the cut in the qualifiers.
Alongside today’s individual first-round tie against Guatemala’s Patricia Sagastume Donis, O’Sullivan also has a tough women’s team match to look forward to, with GB set to face top seeds South Korea tomorrow for a spot in the last eight.
The British trio, which also includes Lucy Mason and Susan Corless, squeezed past the qualifying round with a total of 2024 – just ten points more than Malaysia, who were eliminated.
