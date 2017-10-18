O’Sullivan negotiates early stages

The Islander qualified in 41st on the opening day of competition with a score of 680 – enough to earn the honour of being the top-placed Brit. As a result, she joined best male Luke Ralls in the mixed team event, but the duo failed to make the cut in the qualifiers.

Alongside today’s individual first-round tie against Guatemala’s Patricia Sagastume Donis, O’Sullivan also has a tough women’s team match to look forward to, with GB set to face top seeds South Korea tomorrow for a spot in the last eight.

The British trio, which also includes Lucy Mason and Susan Corless, squeezed past the qualifying round with a total of 2024 – just ten points more than Malaysia, who were eliminated.