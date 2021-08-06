Property
More
Jobs
Motoring
Family Notices
Picture Store
Pride Of Jersey
Subscribe / Login
Jersey Evening Post
Menu
Home
News
Sport
Weather
Services
Puzzles
Free Quick Crossword
By
Matt Hotton
Puzzles
Published:
Less than an hour ago
Last Updated:
Less than an hour ago
(31431420)
By
Matt Hotton
author
Most Read
Top Stories
Much-loved broadcaster and JEP columnist retires to focus on health
News |
3 hours ago
Cheeky shark pinches local fisherman’s catch off the line
News |
1 hour ago
DJ Chris Evans brings his breakfast show to Jersey
News |
7 hours ago
16 and 17-year-olds become eligible to receive Covid-19 vaccine
News |
18 hours ago
Don’t plan to reopen before next July, theatre is advised
News |
21 hours ago
Lions set to return for R&R
News |
22 hours ago
Cannabis trade body launched
News |
18 hours ago
Minister ‘pleased’ with take-up of lateral-flow testing
News |
19 hours ago
Islanders wait for QR code for French vaccine passes
News |
Aug 5, 2021
Jersey Hemp aiming to raise £6 million
News |
24 hours ago
Co-op Trinity store is ‘most energy-efficient’
News |
Aug 5, 2021
Parish ordered to pay for survey on pathway during Visite Royale
News |
Aug 5, 2021
More From The Jersey Evening Post
Sport
Jersey Bulls primed for FA Cup debut
Football |
Less than an hour ago
Lions set to return for R&R
News |
22 hours ago
Five Sports to try out this summer
Sport |
Aug 4, 2021
Features
Creativity for the kitchen
Business |
Aug 4, 2021
SUPPORTING OUR COMMUNITY
Business |
Aug 2, 2021
Being GR8 in the community is GR8 for business
Business |
Aug 2, 2021
Travel
Wizz Air cancels plans to fly to Jersey
Travel |
Jul 13, 2021
Changes to travel policy
Travel |
Jul 6, 2021
Swissport criticised by workers’ union
News |
Jul 1, 2021
Business
We need to start shouting about what we do well
Business |
Less than an hour ago
UK economy forecast to grow at its fastest rate for 80 years
Business |
Aug 4, 2021
‘The dawn of a new digital era is ready to break on Jersey’s Silicon Beach’
Business |
Aug 4, 2021
UK & International News
UK News
Work ethic set boxer Lauren Price apart from age of seven, former coach says
UK News |
Less than an hour ago
Positive messaging is boosting jab uptake among young in Wales – Drakeford
UK News |
Less than an hour ago
‘It’s your fault if I die’ – NHS staff recount abuse from patients
UK News |
Less than an hour ago
Viral News
Artist sketches ‘amazing’ NHS staff during cancer recovery at pandemic peak
Viral News |
Aug 4, 2021
Adventurer aims to be first man with Parkinson’s to climb Everest
Viral News |
Aug 4, 2021
Coffee lovers ‘blessed’ at altar of former church
Viral News |
Aug 1, 2021
World News
Hezbollah fires rockets after Israeli air strikes in southern Lebanon
World News |
Less than an hour ago
Hundreds of volunteers help crews tackling Turkey wildfires
World News |
1 hour ago
Hiroshima marks 76th anniversary of US atomic bombing
World News |
2 hours ago