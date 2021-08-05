Property
More
Jobs
Motoring
Family Notices
Picture Store
Pride Of Jersey
Subscribe / Login
Jersey Evening Post
Menu
Home
News
Sport
Weather
Services
Puzzles
Free Cryptic crossword
By
Matt Hotton
Puzzles
Published:
Less than an hour ago
(31428095)
By
Matt Hotton
author
Most Read
Top Stories
Don’t plan to reopen before next July, theatre is advised
News |
2 hours ago
Lions set to return for R&R
News |
4 hours ago
Cannabis trade body launched
News |
Less than an hour ago
Minister ‘pleased’ with take-up of lateral-flow testing
News |
1 hour ago
Jersey Hemp aiming to raise £6 million
News |
5 hours ago
Islanders wait for QR code for French vaccine passes
News |
8 hours ago
Co-op Trinity store is ‘most energy-efficient’
News |
8 hours ago
Parish ordered to pay for survey on pathway during Visite Royale
News |
13 hours ago
Man (25) cleared of stealing 30 ‘heads’ from Jersey Hemp
News |
Aug 4, 2021
Increased attacks by gulls reported on Island beaches
News |
Aug 4, 2021
Mixed fortunes for Jersey’s hoteliers
News |
Aug 4, 2021
Plans for raised ‘speed bump’ crossings for Havre des Pas
News |
Aug 4, 2021
More From The Jersey Evening Post
Sport
Lions set to return for R&R
News |
4 hours ago
Five Sports to try out this summer
Sport |
Aug 4, 2021
Wimbledon 2021: Final Parting Thoughts
Sport |
Aug 4, 2021
Features
Creativity for the kitchen
Business |
Aug 4, 2021
SUPPORTING OUR COMMUNITY
Business |
Aug 2, 2021
Being GR8 in the community is GR8 for business
Business |
Aug 2, 2021
Travel
Wizz Air cancels plans to fly to Jersey
Travel |
Jul 13, 2021
Changes to travel policy
Travel |
Jul 6, 2021
Swissport criticised by workers’ union
News |
Jul 1, 2021
Business
UK economy forecast to grow at its fastest rate for 80 years
Business |
Aug 4, 2021
‘The dawn of a new digital era is ready to break on Jersey’s Silicon Beach’
Business |
Aug 4, 2021
Creativity for the kitchen
Business |
Aug 4, 2021
UK & International News
UK News
Milkman arrested after being mistaken for a burglar
UK News |
Less than an hour ago
‘Santa’ convicted of sex attacks avoids jail
UK News |
Less than an hour ago
New measures to tackle difficulties in applying for a blue badge parking permit
UK News |
Less than an hour ago
Viral News
Artist sketches ‘amazing’ NHS staff during cancer recovery at pandemic peak
Viral News |
Aug 4, 2021
Adventurer aims to be first man with Parkinson’s to climb Everest
Viral News |
Aug 4, 2021
Coffee lovers ‘blessed’ at altar of former church
Viral News |
Aug 1, 2021
World News
Andrew Cuomo given deadline in impeachment probe
World News |
Less than an hour ago
Qatar Airways grounds 13 Airbus A350s over fuselage degrading
World News |
Less than an hour ago
Italian man identified as top crime boss arrested in Madrid
World News |
1 hour ago