Jury seeks transcripts of accusers’ claims at Ghislaine Maxwell trial

The jury deliberating in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial have asked to review evidence from three of four women who said the British socialite aided financier Jeffrey Epstein in the sexual abuse they experienced when they were teenagers.

The jury in Manhattan federal court requested the transcripts less than an hour after resuming deliberations in a large room where they could spread out for coronavirus safety reasons.

They started deliberations late on Monday after closing arguments took up most of the day, but worked less than an hour before going home.

Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein (US Department of Justice/PA)

Prosecutors say she recruited and groomed the girls, making them feel that sexualised massages of Epstein were normal behaviour.

Maxwell’s lawyers say the government has used her as a scapegoat after Epstein killed himself in 2019 as he awaited a sex-trafficking trial of his own.

Annie Farmer in court (Elizabeth Williams/AP)