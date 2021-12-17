‘1887 time capsule found’ in base of controversial General Lee statue

Crews working to remove the pedestal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee believe they have found a time capsule buried there in 1887.

The massive bronze equestrian statue of Lee, erected in Richmond, Virginia, in 1890, was taken down in September, more than a year after state governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal.

Crews may have located the 1887 Confederate time capsule on Monument Avenue in Richmond. The Commonwealth’s historic preservation team is examining the site now. Everyone’s working hard! pic.twitter.com/957JFXdwdb — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) December 17, 2021

The order came amid protests over racism and police brutality across the country after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The day after the statue was removed, work crews spent more than 12 hours searching for the time capsule in the 40ft tall pedestal, but were unable to locate it.

On Friday, crews found a square box embedded in a granite stone. The box appears to be the copper time capsule, said Devon Henry, owner of the construction company that is working to remove the pedestal.

Workers remove the first stone (Steve Helber/AP)

“It looks like it is,” Mr Mercer said. “We’re hoping it hasn’t been damaged by water over the last 100-plus years.”