US health advisers recommend Pfizer and Moderna over J&J vaccine

Most Americans should be given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson jab that can cause rare but serious blood clots, US health advisers have recommended.

The strange clotting problem has caused nine confirmed deaths after J&J vaccinations — while the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines do not come with that risk and also appear to be more effective, advisers to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said.

It is an unusual move and the CDC’s director Dr Rochelle Walensky must decide whether to accept the panel’s advice.

A girl is vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine (Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP)

J&J’s vaccine initially was welcomed as a single-dose option that could be especially important for hard-to-reach groups like homeless people who might not get the needed second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna options.

But the CDC’s advisers said on Thursday that it was time to recognise a lot has changed since vaccines began rolling out a year ago.