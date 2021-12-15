German police probe ‘plot by anti-vaxxers to murder governor’

Police in eastern Germany have carried out raids as part of an investigation into alleged threats to kill a state governor and others by opponents of coronavirus restrictions and vaccinations.

Five properties in Dresden and one in the nearby town of Heidenau are being searched in an investigation of suspected preparations for a serious act of violence, police said.

The probe was triggered by a report last week on ZDF television that a group on messenger service Telegram discussed plans to kill Saxony’s state governor Michael Kretschmer and other members of the state government.

People line up in front of the Semper Opera on Theaterplatz in Dresden to be vaccinated (Robert Michael/dpa via AP)

According to the report, the group’s 103 members shared a rejection of vaccinations, the state and the current coronavirus policy.

It featured audio messages in which people urged opposing policy measures “with armed force if necessary”, directed against Mr Kretschmer and others.