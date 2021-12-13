Death toll rises to seven in Sicily gas leak blast

Four buildings collapsed in the explosion in Ravanusa on Saturday evening.

Rescue workers in Sicily have recovered four more bodies from the rubble of buildings that collapsed following a gas leak explosion, bringing the number of confirmed dead to seven, firefighters said.

Firefighters and civil protection agency volunteers used their bare hands to search for two more people believed to be buried inside the pile of collapsed concrete and metal, more than a day-and-a-half after the blast that authorities traced to a gas line.

Rescue workers amid the rubble
The explosion in Ravanusa was felt miles away (Italian Firefighters Vigili del Fuoco via AP)

Three bodies were recovered on Sunday.

Meanwhile, workers recovered the bodies of a heavily pregnant woman, her husband and his parents, who the young couple had been visiting.

Four buildings collapsed in the explosion that was felt miles away.

