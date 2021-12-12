Spanish island volcano eruption reaches local record of 85 days

A volcanic eruption in the Canary Islands shows no sign of ending after 85 days, becoming the longest eruption on record in the island of La Palma.

The eruption has surged and ebbed since it first began spewing lava on September 19. It has since destroyed almost 3,000 local buildings and forced several thousand people to abandon their homes.

On Sunday, after several days of low-level activity, the Cumbre Vieja volcano suddenly sprang to life again, producing loud explosions and blowing a vast cloud of ash high into the sky.

Spanish experts had initially said the eruption could last up to three months.

A house covered with ash on the island of La Palma (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

“The fact is that all the key indicators have been low,” he told Spanish public broadcaster RTVE. “But the scientists won’t say exactly when it might come to an end.”

He said experts were continuing to measure the number and magnitude of earthquakes in the area and local sulphur dioxide levels.

From Saturday to Sunday, authorities recorded 24 earthquakes, but none was felt by local people.

Despite the damage, no injuries or deaths have been directly linked to the eruption. Much of the area covered by rivers of lava, which are dumping molten rock into the sea, is farmland.

Life has continued largely as normal on most of La Palma. A section of the south-western side has been the most affected.