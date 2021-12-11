Indian police recover football legend Maradona’s stolen watch

A man who was working as a security guard at a company which stores the footballer’s belongings has been arrested.

Police in India said they have recovered a stolen watch that once belonged to the Argentine football legend Diego Maradona.

Assam state police chief Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said the luxury Hublot watch, signed by Maradona, was recovered from a man’s possession after he was arrested at his home in the district of Sivasagar, 217 miles east of Gauhati, the state capital.

Police said the man was working as a security guard at a company in Dubai which stores the footballer’s belongings.

They said the man stole the watch last week and returned to India a few days ago.

“A costly Hublot watch… Maradona… Dubai… Assam Police. Looks like random words, don’t they?

“But today all these words came together nicely, stating a story of successful International Cooperation between DubaiPolice and @assampolice,” police chief Mahanta tweeted.

The watch once belonged to Maradona ​(Assam state police/AP)

Maradona, 60, died last year of a heart attack following a brain operation.

He led Argentina to a 1986 World Cup victory and is considered one of the greatest players ever.

