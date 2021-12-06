Skiing and snowboarding Santas take to the slopes for charity

Hundreds of skiing and snowboarding Santas have taken to the slopes at a US resort to raise money for charity.

More than 230 joined the event following a break last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

They returned to kick off the ski season in full Christmas outfits, including white beards and red hats.

Santas hit the slopes in Maine (Andree Kehn/Sun Journal via AP)

At least one green-costumed Grinch snuck his way into the mix, disguised in Santa’s coat and hat.

The event took place in the town of Newry, home to the Sunday River Ski Resort, the state’s busiest.

There were no reindeer to help Santa get around (Andree Kehn/Sun Journal via AP)