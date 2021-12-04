Reward offered for parents of suspect in Michigan school shooting

US Marshals have offered a reward for information that leads to the arrest of two parents charged with involuntary manslaughter over a Michigan high school shooting.

But the pair’s lawyer has said they had left town for their own safety and were returning to face arraignment.

Shannon Smith spoke after authorities said they were searching for Jennifer and James Crumbley. They are the parents of Ethan Crumbley, who is charged with murder and terrorism following the deaths of four students at Oxford High School on Tuesday.

Ethan Crumbley is accused of murdering three students from his high school (Oakland County Sheriff’s Office/AP)

In a text message, Ms Smith says the parents have not fled from authorities. She did not say when they would appear in court.

Seven students and a teacher were shot before Crumbley surrendered to sheriff’s officers.

Three of the students died on Tuesday and the fourth died on Wednesday in hospital.