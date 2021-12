Pope meets Cyprus’ Orthodox leader in bid to strengthen ties

Pope Francis has met the leader of Cyprus’ Greek Orthodox Church with the aim of further mending an ideological and political rift between the Catholic West and the Orthodox East that dates back nearly a millennium.

After Archbishop Chrysostomos II greeted Francis, the two held talks behind closed doors on the second day of the pope’s three-day trip to Cyprus.

They are later joining the Holy Synod, the highest decision-making body of the Greek Orthodox Church.

A ceremony takes place at the Apostolos Barnavas Orthodox Cathedral in Nicosia (AP)

Although Cyprus comprises a tiny part of the Eastern Orthodox community with around 800,000 faithful, Cypriot church leaders point to the Mediterranean island’s role as the “gateway” to Christianity’s westward expansion owing to its proximity to the faith’s birthplace.

Christianity first spread to Cyprus in 45 AD, when the Apostle Paul converted the island’s Roman governor, Sergius Paulus, while on the first stop of his first mission to spread the faith.

The Cypriot Church was itself said to have been founded by another apostle, Barnabas.

Francis has made Cyprus’ connection to the roots of Christianity a focal point of his visit. Cypriot Church leaders are keen to strengthen ties with the Holy See since minority Christian communities in nearby countries fear that their faith is under attack amid armed conflicts.

Francis is on a five-day trip to Cyprus and Greece by drawing attention once again to his call for Europe to welcome migrants (AP)

Tens of thousands of Muslim Turkish Cypriots fled northward following the end of hostilities.

The destruction of Christian places of worship is among the key issues that Archbishop Chrysostomos is expected to raise with Francis in hopes that the pontiff’s political muscle will help reignite stalled talks to reunify Cyprus.

Upon his arrival on Thursday, Francis urged Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots to resume the talks, saying threats and shows of force only prolong the “terrible laceration” the island’s people have endured for nearly half a century.

The Pope prays at the Apostolos Barnavas Orthodox Cathedral in Nicosia (AP)

Prospects for unifying the island have rarely been as bleak as they are now. Turkish Cypriots, under their newly elected leader Ersin Tatar, changed their prerequisites for peace and demanded recognition of a separate state before any deal can even be discussed.

The issue of unification on Cyprus has been discussed by the two religious leaders (AP)

Acknowledging the delays in talks and the continuing suffering of Christians unable to return to their former homes in the majority Muslim north, Francis encouraged an initiative of the island’s Christian and Muslim faith leaders to promote reconciliation.