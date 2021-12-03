Lebanon’s information minister to resign in bid to ease crisis with Saudis

Lebanon’s information minister is expected to announce his resignation in a bid to ease an unprecedented diplomatic crisis with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries.

Minister George Kordahi told local TV stations Al-Jadeed and MTV on Thursday night that he intended to step down, weeks after televised comments he made that were critical of Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen.

In response, Saudi Arabia recalled its ambassador and banned all Lebanese imports, which used to bring in about 240 million dollars (£180 million) a year.

Mr Kordahi had refused to resign over the comments made before he assumed his Cabinet post, prolonging the crisis.

The minister had said the war in Yemen is futile and called it an aggression by the Saudi-led coalition.

A Lebanese man kisses a Saudi Arabian flag during a rally in support of the kingdom and against comments made recently by Lebanon’s Information Minister George Kordahi over the war in Yemen (AP)

The Saudi-led coalition entered the war the following year, determined to restore the internationally recognised government and oust the rebels.

Lebanon is sinking deeper into an economic crisis, the worst in its modern history.

The country’s financial meltdown, coupled with multiple other crises, has plunged more than three quarters of the nation’s population of six million, including a million Syrian refugees, into poverty.

The Saudi measures have caused anxiety particularly among the many Lebanese who work in Gulf countries, and added to the country’s economic woes.

It is not know whether Mr Kordahi’s resignation will lead to a reversal of Saudi Arabia’s decision (AP)

At the root of the crisis is a years-old regional rivalry with Iran, and Saudi unease about the increasing clout of Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group. Lebanon has been caught in the middle.

Its relations with Saudi Arabia, a traditional backer of the small Mediterranean country, have been steadily worsening over the past years.

Mr Kordahi’s expected resignation comes ahead of a visit by French president Emmanuel Macron to Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries.