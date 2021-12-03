Joe Biden warns Vladimir Putin against Ukraine invasion

Joe Biden has vowed to make it “very, very difficult” for Russian President Vladimir Putin to take military action in Ukraine, saying his administration is putting together a comprehensive set of initiatives to curb Russian aggression.

The US president offered the measured warning to Mr Putin amid growing concern about a Russian build-up of troops on the Ukrainian border and increasingly aggressive rhetoric from the Kremlin.

“What I am doing is putting together what I believe will be the most comprehensive and meaningful set of initiatives to make it very, very difficult for Mr Putin to go ahead and do what people are worried he may do,” Mr Biden told reporters.

Vladimir Putin (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo/AP)

Mr Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Friday that arrangements had been made for a Putin-Biden call in the coming days, adding that the date will be announced after Moscow and Washington finalise details.

The Russians say a date has been agreed, but declined to say when.

Mr Biden did not detail what actions he was weighing, but Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, who met US secretary of state Antony Blinken in Sweden on Thursday, said the US has threatened new sanctions.

“If the new ‘sanctions from hell’ come, we will respond,” Mr Lavrov said. “We can’t fail to respond.”

Deep differences were on display during the Blinken-Lavrov meeting, with the Russia official claiming the West was “playing with fire” by denying Moscow a say in any further Nato expansion into countries of the former Soviet Union.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pushed for Ukraine to join the military alliance, which holds out the promise of membership but has not set a a timeline.

Antony Blinken (Erik Simander/TT/AP)

He did not detail what sanctions were being weighed, but one could be to cut off Russia from the Swift system of international payments. The European Parliament approved a non-binding resolution in April to cut off Russia from Swift if its troops entered Ukraine.

Such a move would go far towards blocking Russian businesses from the global financial system. Western allies reportedly considered such a step in 2014 and 2015, during earlier Russian-led escalations of tensions over Ukraine.