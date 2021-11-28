Swiss vote on Covid law amid sharp rise in infections

Swiss voters were having their say on Sunday in a referendum on legislation which imposes the use of a special Covid-19 certificate that lets only people who have been vaccinated, recovered or tested negative attend public events and gatherings.

The vote offers a relatively rare bellwether of public opinion specifically on the issue of government policy to fight coronavirus in Europe, currently the global epicentre of the pandemic.

The vote on the country’s “Covid-19 law”, which has also unlocked billions of Swiss francs in aid for workers and businesses hit by the pandemic, comes as Switzerland – like many other nations in Europe – faces a steep rise in coronavirus cases.

Protesters gather for a demonstration against civil restrictions and the Covid-19 vaccine, in Geneva in October (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone/AP)

Analysts say it does not want to stir up more opposition to its anti-Covid policies before they face Sunday’s test at the ballot box. If the Swiss give a thumbs-up, however, the government may well ratchet up its anti-Covid efforts.

Polls suggest a solid majority of Swiss will approve the measure, which is already in effect and the rejection of which would end the restrictions – as well as the payouts. But, in recent weeks, opponents have raised heaps of cash for their campaign and drawn support from abroad.

On Tuesday, Swiss health authorities warned of a rising “fifth wave” in the rich Alpine country, where vaccination rates are roughly in line with those in hard-hit neighbours Austria and Germany at about two-thirds of the population. Infection rates have soared in recent weeks.