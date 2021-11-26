Thousands of Indian farmers celebrate one year of key protests

Thousands of jubilant Indian farmers waving green and white flags have marked the anniversary of their movement by celebrating a victory that forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw three agriculture laws the farmers feared would drastically reduce their incomes and leave them at the mercy of corporations.

Using tractors, jeeps and cars, farmers from New Delhi’s neighbouring states last November converged on the outskirts of the capital, braving a harsh winter followed by a scorching summer and coronavirus.

Farmer groups are continuing to camp out, mainly at three border points with New Delhi – Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur – waiting for the laws to be officially withdrawn during a session of parliament scheduled to begin next week.

Rakesh Tikait, one of the leaders of the movement, said the farmers also want government assurances of guaranteed prices for certain essential crops, such as wheat and rice — a system introduced in the 1960s to help India shore up its food reserves and prevent shortages. He demanded that the government set up a committee to settle their demands.

Farmers gather to mark the first anniversary of their protests at Bahadurgarh, near the Tikri border on the outskirts of New Delhi (Mayank Makhija/AP)

Lal Kumar, a 42-year-old farmer, said: “Modi has accepted defeat.” With his low farm income, Kumar said he was not able to look after his family properly.

For Modi’s government, the demonstrations were its biggest challenge yet. Experts say key state elections due in February-March could be a major reason behind Modi’s reversal.

Farmers form the most influential voting bloc in India.

Elections next year will cover Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab states, where Modi’s party hopes to win them back or shore up its rule. The three states have a sizeable farmer population, particularly Punjab.

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party is in charge in Uttar Pradesh but is under immense pressure over its response to the pandemic and the struggling economy. If farmers desert his party, it will not only shrink its prospects to form the state government for a second term, but also weaken its chances to get an overwhelming majority in 2024 national elections.

The protest has been largely peaceful. However, violence erupted in January when thousands of farmers stormed New Delhi’s historic Red Fort and hoisted a Sikh religious flag. Most are members of the Sikh minority.