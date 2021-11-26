EU set to ban flights from southern Africa due to Covid variant

The European Union’s executive has said it wants to stop air travel from southern Africa to counter the spread of a new Covid-19 variant.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that she “proposes, in close coordination with the member states, to activate the emergency brake to stop air travel from the southern African region”.

A new coronavirus variant has been detected in South Africa that scientists say is a concern because of its high number of mutations and rapid spread among young people in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province.

The Christmas tree is illuminated but the booths stay closed at the Christmas market in Innsbruck, Austria (Michael Probst/AP)

The UK announced that it was banning flights from South Africa and five other southern African countries from noon on Friday, and that anyone who had recently arrived from those countries would be asked to take a coronavirus test.

The coronavirus evolves as it spreads and many new variants, including those with worrying mutations, often just die out.

Scientists monitor for possible changes that could be more transmissible or deadly, but sorting out whether new variants will have a public health impact can take time.

Currently identified as B.1.1.529, the new variant has also been found in Hong Kong in travellers from South Africa.