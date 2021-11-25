Polyp in Biden’s colon was benign but potentially pre-cancerous

The polyp removed from Joe Biden’s colon last week was a benign, slow-growing but potentially pre-cancerous lesion that required no further action, his doctor has said.

The specimen, a tubular adenoma, was similar to one the US president had removed in 2008, Dr Kevin C O’Connor, physician to the president, wrote in a memo released by the White House.

Routine surveillance, which normally calls for another colonoscopy in seven to 10 years, was recommended, he wrote.

The Mayo Clinic defines a colon polyp as a small clump of cells that forms on the lining of the colon. Most are harmless, according to Mayo’s website, but some can develop into colon cancer over time.

“The best prevention for colon cancer is regular screening for and removal of polyps,” the clinic advises.

Mr Biden, who turned 79 last week and is the nation’s oldest president, remains “healthy” and “vigorous” and fit for duty, Dr O’Connor said in his initial report after his first routine physical in office.