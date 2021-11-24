Explosion of colour witnessed at Australia’s Great Barrier Reef

Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is spawning in an explosion of colour as the World Heritage-listed natural wonder recovers from life-threatening coral bleaching episodes.

Scientists recorded the corals fertilising billions of offspring by casting sperm and eggs into the Pacific Ocean off the Queensland city of Cairns.

The spawning event lasts for two or three days.

The bleaching damaged two thirds of the coral.

Gareth Phillips, a marine scientist with Reef Teach, a tourism and educational business, is studying the spawning as part of a project to monitor the reef’s health.

Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is spawning in an explosion of colour (Gabriel Guzman/Calypso Productions via AP)

“It’s a strong demonstration that its ecological functions are intact and working after being in a recovery phase for more than 18 months.”