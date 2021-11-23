At least 45 dead after bus crash in Bulgaria

A bus crash in western Bulgaria has killed at least 45 people, authorities said.

Authorities have said the bus, which was registered in Northern Macedonia, crashed around 2am on Tuesday and there were children among the victims.

Seven people were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Police near the scene of the bus crash in Bosnek, Bulgaria (Nova TV via AP)

Officials said an investigation will be launched.

Bulgarian news agency Novinite said representatives from Macedonia’s embassy visited a hospital where some of the victims were taken.

Caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev visited the site of the crash and told reporters it was “a huge tragedy”.

Mr Yanev said: “I take this opportunity to send my condolences to the relatives of the victims. Let’s hope we learn lessons from this tragic incident and we can prevent such incidents in the future.”

Oliver Varhelyi, a European Union Commissioner, sent his condolences to the families and friends of those affected by the crash.

“Terrible news about the tragic bus accident in Bulgaria in early morning hours,” Mr Varhelyi wrote online.