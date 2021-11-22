‘Overwhelming evidence’ of misconduct by former New York governor

A legislative investigation has found “overwhelming evidence” that former New York governor Andrew Cuomo engaged in sexual harassment and ordered state workers to help produce his book during working hours.

The report also found that Mr Cuomo’s executive chamber “substantially revised” a state report to exclude deaths of nursing home residents at hospitals to boost his reputation.

In March, the Assembly Judiciary Committee hired a Manhattan law firm, Davis Polk & Wardwell, to investigate whether there were grounds to impeach Mr Cuomo.

Mr Cuomo, a Democrat, resigned in August to avoid a likely impeachment trial in the wake of another investigation that found he had sexually harassed at least 11 women.

The Assembly investigators said they had reviewed that sexual harassment investigation, as well as about 600,000 pages of documents gathered by Davis Polk that ranged from photographs to emails to recordings of phone calls to video recordings.

Davis Polk investigators did not interview Mr Cuomo, who provided written submissions instead.

Mr Cuomo has denied that he ever intended to touch anyone inappropriately and said he never meant to make anyone uncomfortable with sexual remarks.

He has denied some allegations, including an executive assistant’s claim that he groped her breasts at the governor’s official residence, the Executive Mansion, last winter.

“In the face of an impeachment trial, the former governor chose to resign, not to contest the available evidence and confront witnesses in that legal forum,” the report released on Monday said.

“Having foregone that opportunity, he is not entitled to the production of any further evidence from this committee.”

Mr Cuomo often released statements pledging co-operation with the Assembly investigation, but investigators said he produced only limited documents over the course of almost six months.