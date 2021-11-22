Get vaccinated or get Covid, health minister tells Germans

Germany’s health minister has said the rapid rise in coronavirus cases means it is likely that everyone in the country who is not vaccinated will have caught Covid-19 by the end of the winter, and some of those will die.

Official figures showed more than 30,000 newly confirmed cases in Germany over the past 24 hours, an increase of about 50% compared to a week ago.

Hospitals have warned that ICU capacities are nearly exhausted, with some patients having to be transferred to clinics some distance away.

“By the end of this winter pretty much everyone in Germany … will have been vaccinated, recovered or died,” Mr Spahn told reporters in Berlin.

He acknowledged that some had described this view as cynical.

“But it’s true,” he said. “With the highly contagious Delta variant this is very, very likely and that’s why we are recommending vaccination so urgently.”

School-age children have among the highest infection rates in the country.