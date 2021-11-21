Sudan’s military agrees to reinstate ousted prime minister, say officials

A deal has been reached between Sudan’s military and civilian leaders to reinstate Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was deposed in a coup last month, according to military and government officials.

They also said that government officials and politicians arrested since the October 25 coup would be released as part of the deal between the military and political parties, including the largest Umma Party. The party later issued a statement suggesting it had not signed off on the deal.

Mr Hamdok would lead an independent technocratic cabinet, the officials said.

A protest against the military coup in Khartoum earlier this week (Marwan Ali/AP)

The coup, which happened more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government, has drawn international criticism.

The US, its allies and the UN have condemned the use of excessive force against anti-coup protesters.

Sudanese people have been taking to the streets in their masses since the military takeover, which upended the country’s fragile transition to democracy.

The agreement comes days after doctors said that at least 15 people had been killed by live fire during anti-coup demonstrations.

The Sovereign Council was due to meet later on Sunday before announcing the deal, officials said.

A national initiative formed after the coup that included political parties and public figures said in a statement that Mr Hamdok would be reinstated and would form a technocratic cabinet. It said the deal would be signed later on Sunday along with a political declaration.

But the Umma Party released a statement stressing its opposition to any deal that failed to “meet the aspirations of all revolutionaries and the Sudanese people”.

“The party expresses its faith in the victorious and rebellious resistance and reaffirms that it shall always stand by the people to protect justice,” it said.

In a statement released on Sunday, the group reiterated its opposition to any new political partnership with the military, insisting that the perpetrators of the coup should be brought to justice.

“We are not concerned with any agreements with this brute junta and we are employing all peaceful and creative methods to bring it down,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, thousands of people took to the streets in the capital of Khartoum on Sunday to denounce the coup and demand the immediate transfer of power to civilians.