Drivers scramble as bags of cash fall from armoured truck

Drivers scrambled to grab cash after bags of money fell out of an armoured truck in southern California, authorities have said.

The incident occurred shortly before 9.15am local time on Friday on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad as the truck was heading from San Diego to an office of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, authorities said.

“One of the doors popped open and bags of cash fell out,” California Highway Patrol (CHP) Sergeant Curtis Martin said.

Several bags broke open, spreading money – mainly one dollar and 20 dollar notes – all over the lanes and bringing traffic to a chaotic halt, Sgt Martin said.

Two people were arrested at the scene, and Sgt Martin warned that any others who are found to have taken the money could face criminal charges.

He noted there was plenty of video taken by bystanders at the scene and that the CHP and FBI were investigating.

Anyone who took money was urged to bring it to the CHP office in Vista.

Authorities did not immediately say how much money was lost.

However, at least a dozen people had returned money they collected to the CHP by Friday afternoon, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

“People are bringing in a lot,” Sgt Martin said.

“People got a lot of money.”