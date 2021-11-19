Nicaragua says it will withdraw from the Organisation of American States

Nicaragua’s government announced that it will withdraw from the Organisation of American States, a regional body that has accused President Daniel Ortega’s government of acts of repression and rigging this month’s election.
Nicaragua foreign minister Denis Moncada said in a news conference that he sent an “official communication” to OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro citing the body’s “repeated acts of meddling” in Nicaragua.
Mr Ortega was elected to a fourth consecutive term in November 7 elections that were broadly criticised as a farce.
The OAS General Assembly last week voted to condemn the elections, saying they “were not free, fair or transparent, and lack democratic legitimacy”.
Twenty-five countries in the Americas voted in favour of the resolution, while seven, including Mexico, abstained.
Only Nicaragua voted against it.