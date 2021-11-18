Migrant rescue volunteers face trial in Greece on smuggling charges

A group of 24 volunteers who took part in migrant rescue operations have gone on trial on the Greek island of Lesbos on smuggling-related charges in a case that has been strongly criticised by human rights groups.

The Greek and international volunteers include the Syrian-born competitive swimmer Sara Mardini, whose sister Ysra Mardini was part of the refugee swimming team at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and Tokyo earlier this year.

The volunteers, including many who spent several months in pre-trial detention, face a range of charges including misdemeanour counts of espionage-related offences, illegal access to state communications and assisting criminal activity.

Supporters of activists gathered outside the court before their trial in Lesbos (Panagiotis Balaskas/AP)

Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and other rights groups say the charges should be dropped.

“The charges perversely misrepresent the group’s search-and-rescue operations as a smuggling crime ring,” Human Rights Watch said in a statement ahead of the trial.

More than a million migrants and refugees, many escaping war in Iraq and Syria, travelled to Lesbos and other Greek islands from Turkey in 2015-16, with most moving on to Germany and other European Union countries.

Sean Binder, left, speaks to his mother before his trial (Panagiotis Balaskas/AP)