Dame Helen Mirren receives prestigious award from Screen Actors Guild

The Screen Actors Guild has selected Dame Helen Mirren as their 57th Life Achievement Award recipient.

The 76-year-old stage and screen actress has credits spanning over 50 years and has played everything from a gangster’s girlfriend in The Long Good Friday to Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen.

Dame Helen will be adding this latest honour to a large collection of awards including an Oscar, a Tony, and multiple SAG, Emmy and Bafta Awards.

“I am honoured to have been chosen to receive the SAG Life Achievement Award,” Dame Helen said in a statement.

Dame Helen Mirren has received many honours during a long career (Ian West/PA)

With 13 SAG Awards nominations and five wins, Dame Helen is also the most decorated SAG Life Achievement recipient, the union said.

“Dame Helen Mirren is quite simply a brilliant and luminous talent,” said SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher.

“She has set the bar very high for all actors and, in role after role, she exceeds even her own extraordinary performances. I’ve always felt a kinship with Helen. She’s the Queen of England and I’m the Queen of Queens. She won an Oscar and I’m left-hander of the year. It’s uncanny.”