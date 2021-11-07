German rescue boat carrying 800 migrants reaches Sicilian port

A German humanitarian ship carrying more than 800 rescued migrants arrived into a Sicilian port on Sunday after being granted permission by Italian authorities following days of waiting at sea.

The charity group Sea-Eye said the vessel Sea-Eye 4 was assigned to the port of Trapani, in western Sicily, on Saturday evening.

Most of the adults were to be transferred to other ships for preventative quarantine against Covid-19, while some 160 youngsters, including babies and other children younger than four, were to be taken to shelters on land.

Many of the passengers came from countries in West Africa, Egypt or Morocco, Giovanna di Benedetto, an official from Save the Children in Italy, said.

Sea-Eye 4 arrives in to Trapani (Alberto Lo Bianco/LaPresse via AP)

About half of the migrants were rescued from a sinking wooden boat on November 4, while the other passengers had been lifted to safety from the Mediterranean Sea in separate operations.

Sea-Eye officials had said that Malta, a European Union island nation in the central Mediterranean, had not responded to the wooden boat’s distress signal in the Maltese search-and-rescue area.

Meanwhile, another charity ship, Ocean Viking, with 308 migrants aboard, was still awaiting assignment of a port near Lampedusa, a tiny Italian island south of Sicily.

The humanitarian organisation SOS Mediterranee, which operates Ocean Viking, tweeted that its team was involved in a search for a boat in distress south of Lampedusa on Friday night.

Doctors aboard Sea-Eye 4 treated 25 people for hypothermia, sea sickness and high blood pressure, along with injuries consistent with torture (Alberto Lo Bianco/LaPresse via AP)

Separately, the coastguard, working in rough seas, had evacuated two people, along with four family members, from the Ocean Viking for medical treatment, including for burns, SOS Mediterranee said.

On Saturday, Sea-Eye 4 received a delivery of food and blankets while it waited to learn where the migrants could set food on land.

Doctors aboard Sea-Eye 4 had treated 25 people for hypothermia, sea sickness and high blood pressure, along with injuries consistent with torture.

UN refugee agencies have long denounced the practice of torture in detention camps in Libya, where the migrants live, often for weeks or months, until human traffickers arrange their passage aboard flimsy boats.

The number of migrants undertaking the dangerous central Mediterranean crossing has surged this year to more than 54,000.