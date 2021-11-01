Jon Bon Jovi cancels concert after testing positive for Covid-19

Jon Bon Jovi tested positive for Covid-19 just before he was set to perform at a concert in the US.

An announcer took to the stage to give the crowd the bad news just before Saturday night’s concert at Loews South Beach, Miami Beach, was set to begin, WSVN in Miami reported.

The 59-year-old and his bandmates took rapid tests just before the concert and Bon Jovi tested positive.

The singer is fully vaccinated.

“Jon feels great,” the announcer told the crowd, adding that the Livin’ On A Prayer singer was going to bed.

He had also been scheduled to participate in a Q&A session and a photo op on Saturday night.