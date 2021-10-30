In Pictures: How climate change reshaped Earth with extreme weather this year

Extreme weather in 2021 has seen fires rage, rivers flood, ice melt and temperatures soar.
Climate change has reshaped life on planet Earth through the extreme weather, which has also included droughts and wild storms.
So far, it is not working, as the world keeps getting hotter and its weather more extreme, according to scientists and government officials. They do not have to point far back in time or far off for examples.
Fires blazed in parts of the US west coast, Greece and even the Arctic.
“These events would have been impossible without human-caused climate change,” said UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres.
“We now have five times the number of recorded weather disasters than we had in 1970, and they are seven times more costly,” said Mr Guterres, speaking about global totals. “Even the most developed countries have become vulnerable.”