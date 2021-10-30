In Pictures: How climate change reshaped Earth with extreme weather this year

Extreme weather in 2021 has seen fires rage, rivers flood, ice melt and temperatures soar.

Climate change has reshaped life on planet Earth through the extreme weather, which has also included droughts and wild storms.

A train passes a railroad crossing surrounded by floodwater in Germany (Michael Probst/AP)

An icebreaker making a path for a cargo ship with an iceberg in the background near a port on a Russian island (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

So far, it is not working, as the world keeps getting hotter and its weather more extreme, according to scientists and government officials. They do not have to point far back in time or far off for examples.

The Staten Island ferry departs from Manhattan through a haze of smoke with the Statue of Liberty barely visible (Julie Jacobson/AP)

A fire burns on a hillside in California (Noah Berger/AP)

Fires blazed in parts of the US west coast, Greece and even the Arctic.

A man looks for items at his granddaughter’s house in Tennessee that was devastated by floodwaters (John Amis/AP)

A house is surrounded by floodwaters on the outskirts of Sydney, Australia (Mark Baker/AP)

“These events would have been impossible without human-caused climate change,” said UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres.

A man carries goods on his bike through a flooded street in China (Dake Kang/AP)

Homes in Louisiana are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida (David J Phillip/AP)