Chinese president to address UN climate summit by video link

World NewsPublished:

Xi Jinping will speak to global leaders at the Cop26 event in Glasgow.

Chinese president Xi Jinping will talk to global leaders at the UN climate summit in Glasgow by video link, the foreign ministry has announced.

China, the biggest source of carbon dioxide and other climate-changing industrial gases, had left the world guessing what role Mr Xi might play at the meeting that opens on Sunday.

Mr Xi has avoided foreign travel since before the coronavirus pandemic began in early 2020.

Global warming
(PA Graphics)

The document included targets previously announced by Mr Xi but set no additional goals.

