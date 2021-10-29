Chinese president to address UN climate summit by video link

Chinese president Xi Jinping will talk to global leaders at the UN climate summit in Glasgow by video link, the foreign ministry has announced.
China, the biggest source of carbon dioxide and other climate-changing industrial gases, had left the world guessing what role Mr Xi might play at the meeting that opens on Sunday.
Mr Xi has avoided foreign travel since before the coronavirus pandemic began in early 2020.
The document included targets previously announced by Mr Xi but set no additional goals.