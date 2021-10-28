New airstrike in Ethiopia’s Tigray capital

A new airstrike hit the capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray region on Thursday following several days of such strikes last week.

A Tigray spokesman asserted that six people including children were killed, as the year-long war intensifies.

Government spokesman Legesse Tulu told The Associated Press the airstrike targeted a site in Mekele city used by rival Tigray forces to make and repair weapons.

He said the site forms part of a compound belonging to Mefsin Industrial Engineering, which was also hit last week.

Rubble from a destroyed building in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia (AP Photo)

Photos from the scene appeared to show rescuers pulling bodies from debris.

Ethiopia’s government has asserted that the latest airstrikes have been confined to military targets, but Tigray forces have asserted that civilian facilities including factories and a clinic have been targeted instead.