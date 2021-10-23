Thousands of migrants march out of city in Mexico towards US border

More than 2,000 migrants, mainly from Central America, have walked out of a city in southern Mexico where they have essentially been trapped.

The migrants walked along a major road leading west and north towards the US border, and pushed past a line of state police who were trying to stop them.

There were minor scuffles, but the migrants continued on their way.

The migrants break through a Mexican police barricade (Edgar H Clemente/AP)

Tens of thousands of migrants from Honduras, El Salvador and Haiti have been waiting in the southern city of Tapachula for refugee or asylum papers that might allow them to travel, but have grown tired of delays in the process.

Unlike previous marches, the one that started on Saturday from Tapachula did not include as many Haitian migrants, thousands of whom reached the US border around Del Rio, Texas, in September.

In August, National Guard troops in riot gear blocked several hundred Haitians, Cubans and Central Americans who set out walking on a road from Tapachula.

Mexican National Guard officers in Tapachula (Edgar H Clemente/AP)

In January, a larger caravan of migrants tried to leave Honduras but was blocked from crossing Guatemala.