Covid infections and deaths in Russia climb to new record high

Coronavirus infections and deaths in Russia have climbed to another pandemic record, putting a growing strain on the country’s healthcare system.

The government coronavirus task force reported 37,141 new infections and 1,064 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing Russia’s death toll to 228,453, the highest in Europe.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has responded to the worsening situation by ordering people to stay off work from October 30 to November 7, when the country is already observing an extended holiday.

Russian authorities expect the order to help limit the spread of the virus by keeping them out of offices and off public transport, where mask mandates have been widely ignored.

Medical staff treat a Covid-19 patient at a hospital in Nizhny Novgorod (Roman Yarovitcyn/AP)

In some regions where the situation was even more threatening, Mr Putin said the non-working period could start as early as Saturday and be extended past November 7.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin followed up on Thursday by introducing new restrictions in the capital, starting even earlier.

Gyms, cinemas and other entertainment venues, as well as most shops will close in Moscow from October 28 to November 7, along with nurseries and schools. Restaurants and cafes will only be open for takeaways or delivery orders during that period. Food shops and pharmacies are allowed to remain open.

A funeral worker carries a coffin cover for a patient who died with Covid-19 at the Nizhny Novgorod hospital (Roman Yarovitcyn/AP)

Most state organisations and private businesses, except those operating key infrastructure and a few others, will halt work in the 11-day period, Mr Sobyanin said.

Russia’s daily infections have been surging for weeks and the number of deaths topped 1,000 for the first time last weekend amid low vaccination rates, lax public attitudes towards taking precautions and the government’s reluctance to tighten restrictions.

Some 45 million Russians — roughly a third of its nearly 146 million people — are fully vaccinated.